Is Tesla Autopilot a safe mode of transportation? Drivers become inattentive, according to an MIT study.

According to a research of Tesla’s Autopilot technology and its influence on driver behavior, individuals behind the wheel became more inattentive.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) study, published in the journal Accident Analysis & Prevention, looked at whether automation impacted how drivers looked at the road over the course of a year in the Boston area.

The MIT study used Bayesian Generalized Linear Mixed models to recreate observed gaze patterns across a variety of drivers, using data from 290 human-initiated Autopilot (AP) disengagements.

Drivers’ “off-road looks were longer with AP active than without, and their frequency characteristics changed,” according to the study.

Drivers’ visual behavior patterns changed before and after AP disengagement, according to the study: “Visual behavior patterns shift before and after AP disengagement. In comparison to after the change to manual driving, drivers glanced less on the road and focused more on non-driving related things before disengagement. Longer glances ahead did not compensate for the greater proportion of off-road glances preceding disengagement to manual driving.”

Tesla’s “Full-Self Driving” (FSD) technology, despite its name, is not totally autonomous, but rather an advanced driver assist system (ADAS), according to TechCrunch, and the vehicles do require driver attention.

The report will add to the discussion over how automation affects road users. When the company’s Autopilot technology was determined to be involved for 11 accidents involving crashes into parked emergency vehicles, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) started an inquiry.

According to Reuters, the majority of the crashes occurred when drivers had restricted vision, such as after dark or in bright sunlight, raising questions about how Autopilot can manage difficult driving circumstances.

The NHTSA investigation, which covers an estimated 765,000 Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model 4 vehicles, is the agency’s most extensive since Tesla introduced the semi-autonomous technology.

Last month, an NHTSA official told Reuters, “We will act when we identify an excessive risk to public safety.”

According to TechCrunch, a few of Tesla owners may soon be able to test out the latest version of the company’s “Full Self-Driving” beta software, or version 10.0.1, on public roads.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on the other hand, has stated that the beta version of the FSD software is only available to those who have paid for it.

