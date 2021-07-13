Is Mixing and Matching COVID-19 Vaccines Safe? It is deemed ‘dangerous’ by the WHO.

COVID-19 vaccines have been mixed and matched in a number of nations since they have been shown to produce robust immune responses in recipients. This tendency, though, could be perilous, according to the World Health Organization’s chief scientist.

According to Reuters, doctor and clinical scientist Soumya Swaminathan warned in an online briefing that mixing COVID-19 vaccines is a “hazardous practice” because there is insufficient research on the health effects.

“This is a potentially hazardous trend. In terms of mix and match, we’re in a data-free, evidence-free zone,” Swaminathan added. “If citizens start determining when and who will take a second, third, and fourth dose, countries will devolve into chaos.”

In response to the WHO’s chief scientist’s remarks, Canadian officials said in an online briefing that the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has certified that Pfizer and Moderna doses can be interchanged when a second dosage of the same vaccine is unavailable.

According to CP24 News, a representative for Health Minister Christine Elliot stated in a statement that Ontario intends to continue following the NACI’s recommendations.

“Ontario continues to follow the guidance of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which recommends that combining vaccinations is safe and promotes a strong immunological response, based on research from the United Kingdom, Spain, and Germany,” the statement stated.

The spokesman stated, “The health and safety of Ontarians remains our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the data in collaboration with NACI and the federal government.”

Swaminathan then clarified on Twitter that she was cautioning those who mix and match immunizations without consulting a doctor.

“Individuals should not make decisions for themselves; public health institutions should,” she wrote.

Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement to CP24 News that the NACI carefully considered all circumstances before making a recommendation on the practice.

The statement added, “NACI assessed all available material from ongoing studies monitoring the mixing of COVID-19 vaccinations.”

“NACI also assessed the danger of Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombocytopenia (VITT) associated with COVID-19 viral vector vaccines, Canada’s present and projected mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) vaccine supply, and ethical decision-making principles,” it stated. The new recommendations are based on the most recent evidence and the professional judgment of NACI.”