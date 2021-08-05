Is Maintaining Earth’s Cooling a ‘Mission Impossible’?

Is it possible for humanity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions quickly enough to keep the Earth’s surface from warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels?

As 195 countries wrangle over the UN’s first comprehensive scientific assessment of climate change since 2014, set to be released Monday, that question looms larger than any others.

Will we do it if we can?

It’s difficult to overstate how pressing and politically contentious these issues have become.

“We need to keep 1.5C within reach,” Alok Sharma, the UK minister and president of the crucial COP26 climate meeting in November, told AFP earlier this year, leaving little doubt that success in Glasgow will be assessed against that yardstick.

Nature has raised the warning louder than anybody else.

Since mid-June, an unbroken chain of catastrophic, unprecedented weather disasters – exacerbated by global warming – has spread across three continents.

Decades of dire climate predictions are suddenly a here-and-now reality, with asphalt-melting North American heatwaves in regions considered too temperate for air conditioning, diluvial rainfall tearing apart German towns and drowning big-city commuters trapped on the underground in central China, and untamable wildfires fueled by drought.

And that’s with only 1.1°C of global warming so far.

So, has humanity procrastinated for too long in order to keep the 1.5C dream alive?

According to insiders who have seen the penultimate copy of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) statement under consideration at a plenary this week, there is little doubt that the world will hit that milestone – and sooner than previously imagined.

The increase in global surface temperature for five emissions scenarios, ranging from crazily optimistic to frighteningly reckless, is projected in a table under evaluation.

The IPCC specifies best estimates for twenty-year periods with midpoints of 2030, 2050, and 2090 in the draft report.

In all five scenarios, the Earth’s temperature is expected to reach 1.5°C or 1.6°C around 2030, a decade earlier than an IPCC projection published less than three years ago.

The news continues to deteriorate.

By the middle of the century, the 1.5C threshold had been broken on all fronts — by a tenth of a degree on the most ambitious path, and by nearly a full degree on the most conservative.

The glimmer of light for 1.5C is that, under the most optimistic “if-we-do-everything-right” scenario, the Earth’s surface will have dropped a notch to 1.4C by the end of the century.

Scientists warn that a little overshoot does not necessarily imply that the objective has been missed.

The other four scenarios, on the other hand, do not appear to have great long-term prospects.

Temperature. Brief News from Washington Newsday.