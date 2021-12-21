Is Lithium from Portugal the Fuel for Europe’s Electric Vehicle Revolution?

Portugal may permit lithium mining next year, reducing Europe’s reliance on overseas sources for a vital component in the frantic worldwide push to decarbonize the automobile sector.

The country in southern Europe is estimated to contain the most lithium reserves on the continent. Lithium, like nickel and cobalt, has become a coveted raw material since it is used in the manufacture of electric car batteries.

Manufacturers are scrambling to build low-emission fleets, and governments are attempting to phase out fossil fuel-powered vehicles as part of the fight against climate change.

In early 2022, Portugal’s environmental authority will rule on the permission of a big new lithium mine in the country’s north.

The regulator’s ruling could help Europe’s independent lithium supplies, as lithium is largely mined in Australia and South America and China dominates the supply chain.

China controls more than 40% of worldwide lithium production and nearly 60% of global lithium refining capacity, making it both an economic opponent and a strategic partner in many Western capitals.

If a merger between Galp Energia, a Portuguese oil company, and Northvolt, a Swedish electric battery manufacturer, comes to fruition, that could change.

The two businesses agreed to build one of Europe’s largest lithium refineries in northern Portugal earlier this month.

The project, which is expected to cost roughly 700 million euros ($787 million), would process enough ore to create batteries for around 700,000 electric vehicles annually by 2026.

Galp and Northvolt, on the other hand, want to get lithium from Savannah, a British mining company that claims to have one of Western Europe’s largest lithium reserves in northern Portugal, but must wait for the regulator’s judgment next year.

Savannah estimates that the resource might supply lithium for up to 600,000 electric vehicles per year for the next ten years.

Lusorecursos, a Portuguese company, also submitted an environmental impact study this year for a second mine with its own refining facilities in a neighboring municipality.

Following Rock Tech Lithium’s plans to invest 470 million euros in a German lithium factory starting in 2024, Portugal is experiencing a “white gold rush” for lithium.

Joao Pedro Matos Fernandes, the Environment Minister, praised the mining sector’s growth and stated that the government’s economic plan is based on Portugal’s natural resources.

However, he stressed that a long-awaited tender for prospecting rights for eight more possible deposits will commence only after legislative elections on January 30.

The European Union's reliance on outside sources for lithium comes despite rising demand, fueled in part by the auto industry.