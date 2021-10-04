Is Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold a Tablet or a Mini-PC?

Our lives are supposed to be made easier by computers. Choosing the correct PC, on the other hand, appears to be becoming increasingly difficult. All-in-one computers are more powerful and efficient workhorses than their bulky desktop counterparts, but they must remain immobile by definition. Touch-screen tablets, on the other hand, are incredibly portable and excellent for entertainment but fall short when it comes to hard-core productivity.

The venerable laptop category has evolved into an increasing number of light, quick, and versatile varieties in order to strike a compromise between the two. Some bend, swivel, and/or detach from their monitors and keyboards, seeking to transform into any form factor the user need at any given time and location. Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world’s first folding personal computer, may be the most adaptable of the trio in this regard. I spent some time with one to see what it can do well, what it can’t do well, and who might require one.

Function comes first, then form.

This 2.2-pound Windows 10 computer (approximately 6 1/4 inches by 9 1/4 inches by 1 inch) is about the size of a hardback book when folded (about 6 1/4 inches by 9 1/4 inches by 1 inch), which is reinforced by the sophisticated appearance and feel of its black leather folio cover. It unfolds into a huge rectangular tablet (about 11 3/4 inches by 9 1/4 inches by 1/2 inch) with a dazzling 13.3-inch 2K OLED display (300 nits). Definitely a step up from the airplane seatback display, and easy to prop up on a tray table, especially with the built-in foldout kickstand, without the ubiquitous laptop keyboard poking you in the belly.

You could hold it (or rest it on its long, curved edge) as a book if it was partially folded. It’s as if you’re using two 9-inch tablets side by side in that mode. You could also rotate the angled screen and rest it on one side to make it look like a laptop (as in the top photo, on the left). The image stretches vertically to fill the display in this mode. However, if you use the optional Fold Mini Keyboard (more on that below), the display will automatically revert to just the upper half of the screen (as in the top photo, on the right).

When I had enough room to spread out a little, my. This is a condensed version of the information.