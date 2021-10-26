Is it true that women are more emotional than men? According to a new study, this is not the case.

Women have long been stereotyped as being more emotional, and have been traditionally excluded from research, according to the authors of a study published in the journal Scientific Reports. This exclusion, according to the researchers, stems from a perception that their “ovarian hormone fluctuations” can induce changes in their emotions “that could not be experimentally controlled.” Furthermore, certain prejudices exist in how people view men and women’s emotions.

“For example, a man whose emotions change throughout a sporting event is regarded as ‘passionate,'” according to a news release from the University of Michigan (U-M), citing research senior author Adriene Beltz. “However, a lady whose emotions alter as a result of any occurrence, even if it is prompted, is regarded as irrational.” Is there, however, any basis for these biases and beliefs? The researchers studied 142 men and women over the period of 75 days, according to U-M. The women were then divided into four groups, one of which contained women who were naturally cycling and the other three consisting of women who had been using various types of oral contraceptives for at least three months.

Participants were provided a unique link to a 20-minute online survey every day at 5:00 p.m., which they were instructed to complete after 8:00 p.m. or before going to bed. They completed the Positive and Negative Affect Schedule PANAS in these evaluations, in which they rated the amount to which they experienced 10 positive and 10 negative emotions in the previous 24 hours on a scale of 1 (very slightly/not at all) to 5 (extremely/extremely) (extremely).

The researchers discovered “minimal evidence for sex differences” after looking at the subjects’ emotional changes in three different methods.

“We also found no significant differences between the groups of women,” Beltz said in a statement. “This shows that emotional highs and lows are caused by a variety of factors, not just hormones.”

“Thus, there is minimal evidence that ovarian hormones drive affective variability in women to a higher extent than biopsychosocial factors that influence daily emotion in males,” the researchers said, adding that daily emotions change “to similar extents” in men and women.

According to the researchers, men and women have “similar levels of affective variability,” or, as the University of Michigan put it, “ride the same emotional rollercoaster.”

