Is It True That Vaccines Have Never Been Required in History? Planned COVID Shots by Biden Could Affect 100 Million People

To combat the spread of COVID in the United States, President Joe Biden reversed his position on obligatory vaccination on Thursday, announcing that all federal employees must be vaccinated within the next few months or their jobs may be jeopardized.

Up to 100 million Americans could be affected by the law. Employers with more than 100 employees must ensure that their staff are vaccinated or tested on a weekly basis, and government contractors must be vaccinated as well. The action is similar to what California and New York have done.

The United States is no stranger to using obligatory vaccinations to protect the health of its citizens. Smallpox, not COVID, was the objective of vaccine in 1901. The highly contagious virus, which is thought to have killed 300 million people in the twentieth century, caused fevers and a terrible rash on the arms and face, scarring many survivors for the rest of their lives.

Three out of every ten people who got smallpox died as a result of the virus around the turn of the twentieth century. During an outbreak that lasted from 1901 to 1903, this mortality rate resulted in 270 deaths in Boston alone.

A smallpox panic caused the closure of schools, libraries, and churches in Cambridge, a city near Boston, in circumstances that would have paralleled COVID’s lockdowns 120 years later. This prompted city and neighboring public health officials to implement a smallpox immunization requirement.

Citizens who refuse to be vaccinated now face a $5 punishment in the city. The action was challenged in Massachusetts courts, with the state’s highest court, in the 1905 case Jacobson v. Massachusetts, siding with Boston public health officials.

The state’s mandated immunization does not violate the first amendment, according to the Supreme Court. While acknowledging citizens’ personal liberty, Judge Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote at the time in an opinion that “the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the general public’s safety may demand.”

The United States military has a lengthy history of requiring immunizations. The US military is required to be vaccinated by the Department of Defense. This is a condensed version of the information.