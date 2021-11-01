Is it true that Joro spiders bite? Invasive Species the Size of a Palm Takes Root in Georgia

A spider species that is generally found in East Asia is progressively making its home in Georgia.

The Joro spider is black with broad yellow markings and develops to be about the size of an adult’s palm. These spiders are similar to banana spiders, however the Joro spider has characteristic red markings on its underbelly, unlike the banana spider.

The Joro spider is a member of the orb-weaving spider family, which is recognized for its ability to weave intricate webs to catch food. Its webs are golden in color and rise higher off the ground than other spider webs.

Are these spiders deadly, and will they bite humans? That is the main question that Georgia residents are asking on Google.

Byron Freeman, a professor at the University of Georgia’s Odum School of Ecology, comforted inhabitants of Georgia who may stumble across a Joro spider, noting that despite their astounding size, they pose little threat to humans.

“All spiders have poison that they utilize to subdue victims,” he said in a press release from the University of Georgia. “If you put your hand in front of one and try to bite it, it will most likely bite you. However, if you disturb their web, they will flee.

“They’re attempting to get out of the path,” says the narrator.

The bite of a Joro spider, despite being venomous, should be harmless to humans unless the person bitten is allergic to the venom.

The Joro spider was initially discovered in Hoschton, Georgia, in 2013, after being transported from Japan or China in a shipping container. Since then, the spider has successfully established itself in a new Georgia habitat.

Freeman collaborated with colleague UGA researcher Richard Hoebeke to explore the Joro spider, and the scientists were successful in genetically identifying the newcomers in 2015.

Their present project entails determining the ecological impact of the Joro spider’s migration in Georgia. Will the Joro spider outcompete other orb-weaving spiders and lower insect populations through predation, the duo wonders? “We have no idea what the impact will be,” Freeman, who is also the director of the Georgia Museum of Natural History, said. “We’re currently attempting to learn as much as possible. This is a condensed version of the information.