Is it true that cats are nocturnal?

Are cats nocturnal creatures? Although owners may notice their cats are less active during the day, this does not indicate they are exclusively active at night.

Cats are crepuscular, which means they are active at dawn and dusk, rather than nocturnal.

Many people believe cats are nocturnal, and many cat behaviors make them appear that way, according to veterinarian Dr. Michelle Meyer, president-elect of the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP).

“Many cats will frequently disturb their humans from a deep slumber at least once per night, leading some to wonder if cats are nocturnal creatures,” she said.

Cats, on the other hand, are “actually believed to be crepuscular,” meaning their greatest hours of activity are at dawn and dusk, according to Meyer.

Dawn and dusk are cooler times of day, according to the National Park Service, and “the half-light helps animals evade predators while still being able to view food.”

Some Cats Are Night Owls

While domestic cats are crepuscular, feral cats are “known to be 100% nocturnal,” according to a representative for The International Cat Association (TICA).

Feral cats, according to PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), are domesticated cats who are afraid of humans because they “have been fending for themselves from a young age” and have never learned to socialize or trust people.

“Feral cats prowling around the neighborhood in the dead of night give people the impression that felines are normally nocturnal animals,” a TICA representative stated.

Some cats, according to Meyer, are more active at night, especially when they are kittens. She added that health issues sometimes prohibit cats from acting “normally,” and that not every cat performs what they “should.”

Although cats are creatures of habit, according to the TICA spokesman, they may effectively alter their behavior for the sake of survival because animals have the ability to adapt to certain settings in which food is gained.

“A lot has changed after domestication,” the speaker continued. The majority of cats are currently raised in an environment where they are not required to forage for food.

“Instead, they attempt to coexist peacefully with their masters by adjusting to the human circadian clock. When it comes to a cat’s, there is no definitive answer. This is a condensed version of the information.