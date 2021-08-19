Is it true that bananas are a type of berry?

Users on social media have been debating how fruits, such as bananas, are categorised, with the results surprise some.

The Complaint

According to Google Trends, there has been a surge in persons looking for answers on whether bananas are a sort of berry in the last day.

“Why is a banana a berry?” and “why is a banana called a berry?” are examples of searches.

This topic has also been discussed on social media, which may have contributed to the spike in searches.

A search on Twitter for the term “bananas as berries” turns up multiple claims, with some users also claiming that strawberries are not berries and implying that these claims are contradictory.

“A banana is actually a berry and a strawberry isn’t,” one Twitter user wrote earlier this month in a post that received over a thousand likes.

A strawberry is not a berry, but a banana is.

11 August 2021 — Fact (@Fact)

Realizing that a banana is a berry, not a fruit, is part of growing up.

July 11, 2021 — Tae (@JankyyTae)

“A strawberry is not a berry,” Lex Fridman, an artificial intelligence researcher and popular podcast host with nearly 750,000 Twitter followers, tweeted in June. Bananas and eggplants, on the other hand, are berries.”

A strawberry, on the other hand, is not a berry. Bananas and eggplants, on the other hand, are berries.

This is botany, not sexual innuendo.

The world does not have to make sense all of the time.

June 8, 2021 — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman)

There are also TikTok videos, such as this one, featuring users asserting or reacting to the idea that bananas are berries.

The Details

From a scientific and botanical standpoint, bananas are absolutely berries, according to an article published by McGill University in Canada.

The fact that some fruits with the word “berry” in their name are not properly classified as berries causes confusion in their classification.

People typically refer to raspberries and strawberries as berries, despite the fact that they are technically not berries.

The berry is separated into three layers: an exocarp, which is the outer layer, and an endocarp, which is the inner layer. This is a condensed version of the information.