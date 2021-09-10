Is It Time To Shut Off The Oil Taps? Norway is torn between the environment and the need for money.

The Petroleum Museum in Stavanger’s harbor tells the story of Norway’s rise to wealth. Now, in the face of the climate problem, an increasing number of people want fossil fuels to be permanently phased out.

The United Nations’ “code red” issued in early August has renewed debate about the future of the oil industry in Norway, Western Europe’s largest oil producer, ahead of Monday’s legislative elections.

The Green Party, MDG, has called for an immediate end to oil prospecting and a halt to production by 2035, which the opposition centre-left, which is presently ahead in the polls, may rely on to gain a legislative majority.

“Oil belongs in a museum,” says the author. It served us well for decades, but we can now see how it is killing our climate,” says Ulrikke Torgersen, a Green Party candidate in Stavanger, Norway’s oil capital, where inhabitants are reputed to have oil running through their veins.

The UN climate report, which predicted an increase in “unprecedented” extreme occurrences connected to climate change, thrust the issue squarely into the electoral debate.

The Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and the Labour Party, led by her likely successor, Jonas Gahr Store, have both refused to say goodbye to black gold.

Small elements in each camp, however, are pressing for the country to set an example by ending its reliance on oil and speeding up its green transition in order to honor its pledges under the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

According to a study conducted on August 20, 35 percent of Norwegians support ceasing oil drilling.

Even the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that if the world wants to keep global warming under control, all fossil fuel development operations must be halted immediately.

A complete separation would be devastating for Norway, as the oil sector contributes for 14% of the country’s GDP, 40% of its exports, and 160,000 direct jobs.

Oil and gas have sustained Norway’s rich welfare state as well as costly environmental efforts such as electric car subsidies and rain forest protection throughout the years.

Furthermore, the cash cow has aided the 5.4 million-strong country in amassing the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, which is now worth more than 12 trillion kroner (almost 1.2 trillion euros, $1.4 trillion).

The oil industry has been quick to point out that.