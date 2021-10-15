Is It Rare for Any Vaccine to Stop All Transmission and Infection?

As the COVID pandemic continues, so does the debate over vaccination’s advantages and efficacy.

Dr. Tom Frieden claimed on Twitter that vaccines rarely entirely protect against viruses, but that these medical marvels are nonetheless safe and remarkably effective.

Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), issued a statement that has received over 1,500 retweets and 7,000 likes.

Any vaccine that entirely protects against infection or prevents transmission is extremely rare. Covid vaccinations are no exception, but they are incredibly safe and effective, especially in the case of serious sickness.

October 3, 2021 — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden)

The Details

The Washington Newsday contacted a number of specialists to inquire about vaccine efficacy and the allegation that none are 100 percent effective. Despite the fact that the experts agreed that this is the case, they stressed the benefits and utility of vaccination.

Richard Kennedy PhD, co-Director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group and an immunologist, told The Washington Newsday, “Have you ever taken aspirin, acetaminophen, or ibuprofen for a headache and it didn’t work?” Have you ever had heartburn that refused to go away regardless of how many antacids you took?” He went on to say that no treatment or vaccine is 100 percent successful, just as no surgery, diet, or exercise routine is 100 percent effective. This, according to Kennedy, is due in part to the way vaccines and other drugs are initially tested.

“The populations in clinical trials are not typical of the actual world.” “We avoid vulnerable populations including the very old, very young, pregnant women, and people with major health concerns because we are evaluating a new vaccination or medicine,” he stated.

“First, we want to make sure the vaccination is safe and effective in healthy people.” This usually signifies that in the actual world, medications or vaccines don’t work as well.” Kennedy further stated that vaccine protection diminishes over time, and that this is true for every vaccine ever developed, including those for COVID.

“Sometimes. This is a condensed version of the information.