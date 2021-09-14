Is It Possible to Recycle Nuclear Waste?

The generation of electricity in fission nuclear power plants has long been a topic of contention around the world.

The disposal of waste generated by nuclear power plants is one of the most contentious aspects of the technology.

A recent Twitter conversation raised concerns about nuclear waste.

The Complaint

On September 6, Twitter user @Bent0916 stated that waste products generated as a by-product of nuclear power plant electricity generation may be recovered.

The tweet was in reaction to one asserting that nuclear power generates “the most hazardous waste known to man, and it never disappears.”

The thread in which the comments were submitted was begun on Twitter by user @shoe0nhead, who had previously tweeted a meme regarding nuclear power.

At the time of writing, the tweet from @Bent0916 has earned roughly 2,300 likes and 25 retweets.

This is untrue. It is possible to recycle nuclear waste. The United States just refuses to invest in it. It is also potentially less harmful because it is highly concentrated and does not spread out over large distances like gaseous and liquid pollutants do. The threat is really concentrated.

September 6, 2021 — Fake Mustache (@Bent0916)

The Details

According to the World Nuclear Association (WNA), nuclear reactors produce a tiny amount of waste that is divided into three categories based on radioactivity: low, moderate, and high-level.

Light-level waste accounts for 90% of nuclear waste, whereas high-level waste (mainly spent fuel) accounts for 3%.

Metal rods containing small ceramic pellets of enriched uranium oxide are referred to as spent fuel. They enter the reactor as solids and exit as solids.

According to the Office of Nuclear Energy, nuclear fuel retains roughly 90% of its potential energy “even after five years” after being utilized in a reactor.

According to the World Nuclear Association, China, Japan, and Russia, as well as numerous European countries, are currently using spent fuel to generate power.

In the United States, there are currently plans in the works for upgraded reactors that could use spent fuel in the future. According to the Nuclear Energy Office, the. This is a condensed version of the information.