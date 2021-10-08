Is it possible to lose weight by drinking coffee and lemon juice? Explanation of the TikTok Trend.

Coffee with lemon is the latest weight-loss craze to take over social media. Videos of people drinking the cocktail have grown frequent on sites like TikTok, and searches for the terms “coffee, lemon, and weight loss” have risen dramatically in the last year.

Thousands of people have liked Hilda Ama Braso’s upload, which showed the TikTokker drinking a coffee and lemon brew on her third day of the diet.

Nobody – Kayblinkz @life.of.hilda#coffeeandlemonweightlosschallenge #coffeeanemon #weightloss #viral #ghanatiktok #foryoupage

“Millions of people are benefiting from the coffee lemon mixture to reduce fat and weight, which are two unique ingredients best recognized for their calories burning and fat cutting powers,” according to the website Health Buffet, which includes many methods to combine the two basic kitchen mainstays.

Is there any truth to the claims that coffee blended with lemon is a “weight-loss trick” or the “STRONGEST BELLY FAT BURNER,” as one YouTube video with over 600,000 views proudly proclaims?

Marcela Fiuza, a dietician and member of the British Dietetic Association (BDA), told The Washington Newsday, “This is nonsense.” “There is no physiological reason to believe that combining coffee and lemon will help you lose weight.” Fiuza, who runs the website Marcela Nutrition, adds that there is no evidence that coffee and lemon help people lose weight, so she wouldn’t recommend it.

“Not only is it unlikely to have any weight-loss benefits, but too much caffeine may also cause nervousness, insomnia, nausea, elevated blood pressure, and other problems,” the dietician says.

Aisling Piggott is a qualified dietitian and nutritionist with the British Dietetic Association (BDA). According to The Washington Newsday, there is no scientific evidence that coffee with lemon can help people lose weight.

“The majority of research investigating the effects of lemon or coffee on weight loss is conducted in mice. Mice are not human, and their metabolic pathways are extremely different from ours “she explains. “There is no scientific evidence linking weight loss in people to coffee and lemon.” Piggott, like Fiuza, mentions the potential detrimental effects of too much caffeine in the diet, as well as the potential benefits. This is a condensed version of the information.