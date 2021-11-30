Is it possible to locate Spotify wrapped from previous years? How to Get a Look at Your Older Playlists

The 2021 Spotify Wrapped is just around the corner, and it’ll give you a detailed summary of your listening habits from the previous year, as it always does.

Many music enthusiasts look forward to the annual roundup article because it provides objective insight into their own musical tastes. You’ll learn which artists you streamed the most, which genres became your favorites, and if there were any megahits you missed out on, among other things.

It can be a therapeutic or horribly humiliating event, depending on your results. After all, you might discover that your musical taste isn’t exactly as refined as you first thought.

In case you were planning on trying to beat the system by listening to a load of new songs at the last minute, it’s already too late, as Spotify Wrapped doesn’t take your activity from November or December into account.

You will be able to observe the overall patterns of the year in addition to your own personal recap. Because Spotify Wrapped also releases data on the most popular songs and artists on a global basis, this is the case.

Is it possible to see Spotify wraps from previous years?

If you want to examine how your musical tastes have changed (or perhaps regressed) over time, you might be curious if you can go back and look at prior Spotify Wrapped playlists.

The good news is that you can do it because the records have been kept since the first Wrapped campaign was launched in 2016. On the other hand, this means that if any of the tracks in those earlier summaries make you feel humiliated, they will continue to plague you.

Simply click on the respective links below to view your prior Spotify Wrapped playlists. You must be logged into your Spotify account in order for this to operate; otherwise, you will only see worldwide trends from the year in question, with no personal insights.

