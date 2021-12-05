Is it possible to have an automatic Zen garden? This Kinetic Kinetic Sand Table is the epitome of modern relaxation.

The HoMedics Drift kinetic sand table may be the only product with a greater disparity between how dull it seems when described and how fascinating it truly is when used. The basic notion is that a little metal ball creates patterns by rolling around in the sand. However, there is an aha moment when the pattern being made reveals in the sand. It feels a little like watching a shooting star in the night sky. It’s like watching a magic trick in slow motion but not being able to figure out how it was done.

Instead of raking a Zen garden of rocks or sand by hand, Drift does it for you. The Bluetooth-enabled passive wellness device links to a mobile device and can download various patterns. It gives the impression of being able to print a design in sand.

A “Dope Tech” video from YouTuber MKBHD originally introduced me to the concept of a kinetic sand table. He had a massive and pricey replica of it. The HoMedics Drift is a more compact and cheap version that might fit in a living room, bedroom, or small business.

TL;DR

Pros: There are more than fifty patterns to pick from.

To keep Drift running all day, you can create a playlist and schedule features.

Cons: There are no bespoke sand designs available.

For some houses, even the smaller 16-inch screen is too big.

Purchase at HoMedics.

What is the Purpose of a Kinetic Sand Table?

Drift does require some setup out of the box, but it’s minimal. Before attaching the metal ball and placing the glass cover on top, sand must be put into the bowl-like base. The device must be connected to its mobile app, which is now available for iOS, after it has been set up and plugged into electricity. (An Android version will be available soon.) Drift began forming a tidy circular pattern as soon as it was powered up. It wasn’t even doing anything more complicated than spinning the ball in circles, extending outward from the center, to create a captivating display. (For the curious, the ball is pulled through the sand by a magnet beneath the surface.) The Drift smartphone app is the device’s primary point of control, and it connects to your phone through Bluetooth. The app enables this. This is a condensed version of the information.