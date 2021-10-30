Is It Possible To Have A ‘Dumb’ Dog? Why Are Some Dogs More Difficult to Train Than Others?

Have you ever questioned if your dog is “dull” in comparison to other dogs? The quick answer is that there are no such things as “stupid” dogs. When it comes to evaluating canine intelligence, several things must be examined, including what activities the breed was traditionally bred for, as well as environmental conditions.

According to psychologist and lead canine researcher Dr. Stanley Coren of the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Canada, dogs can solve complex problems and are more like humans and other higher primates than previously thought, as he spoke about “how dogs think” at the American Psychological Association’s annual convention in 2009.

“Their stunning flashes of brilliance and creativity are reminders that they may not be Einsteins, but they are certainly closer to humans than we thought,” said Coren, who believes a dog’s mental ability is comparable to that of a two- to 2.5-year-old human child based on several behavioral measures.

Dogs can also deceive other dogs and humans in order to gain rewards, and “they are virtually as successful in tricking humans as humans are in deceiving dogs,” according to Coren.

Many people judge a dog’s intellect based on its ability to be trained. But, as certified applied animal behaviorist Dr. Mary Burch, the family dog director at the American Kennel Club, points out, the idea of breeds being easy or difficult to train is relative, because different breeds were intended to perform specific roles (AKC).

In an interview with The Washington Newsday, Burch stated: “Someone, most likely the breeder, is bound to be offended by the debate about tough breeds to train—possibly implying the breed isn’t recognized for being’smart.’

“Dogs first assisted people by herding, hunting, and guarding, and over time they evolved into friends. Some breeds have been demonstrated to be great assistance dogs or participants in sports like agility “Burch elaborated.

When it comes to training your dog, the most important considerations are what your breed was designed to do and what kind of training you want to do with your puppy.

"If you want to train your dog to hunt and you choose a terrier, you may believe your dog is untrainable when the problem is actually with you.