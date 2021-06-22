Is it possible to get rid of black fungus? Mucormycosis, a condition linked to COVID, is treated.

The recovery of COVID-19 patients has been connected to black fungus, an uncommon and dangerous fungal infection also known as mucormycosis.

In India, over 30,000 black fungus infections have been detected in the last three weeks, with Mexico reporting its first suspected case earlier this month.

Sight loss, facial swellings, black lesions, blood clots, nerve damage, and death are all symptoms of black fungus.

Mucormycosis, on the other hand, is treatable, albeit it may necessitate extensive surgical intervention in some situations.

Because of the infection’s severe nature, it’s critical to start treatment as soon as possible.

Using prescription antifungal drugs such amphotericin B, posaconazole, or isavuconazole, this can be given intravenously or as pills.

According to WebMD, treatment could begin intravenously with high doses of medicine before moving to pills.

In addition, surgery may be required to remove dead or contaminated tissue and prevent the illness from spreading.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), black fungus infections have a 54 percent all-cause mortality rate, but the infection is so rare that this is based on only one research of 929 qualifying cases published in 2005.

People with rhinocerebral (sinus and brain) mucormycosis had a 46 percent fatality rate, 76 percent for pulmonary (lung) mucormycosis, and 96 percent for disseminated mucormycosis, which occurs when illness spreads to different parts of the body via the bloodstream.

The prognosis for individuals who get mucormycosis after COVID-19 is unknown, but according to NDTV, the number of black fungus cases in India has climbed to 31,216 as of June 11, with 2,109 people dying from the infection.

People can become infected by coming into touch with a group of molds known as mucormycetes, which can be found in soil and decaying organic waste like compost or wood.

The spores are small enough to inhale, but they can also enter the body through skin damage like a cut, scrape, or burn.

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that is not infectious.

People who have cancer or diabetes, or who are taking medicines that reduce the body’s capacity to fight viruses and sickness, are more likely to have black fungus.

