Is It Possible To Build A House On The Moon? China’s Rover Discovers a Strange Object.

During the mission’s 36th lunar day, China’s Yutu 2 rover saw a mystery “home” while driving over the Von Kármán crater.

According to a Yutu 2 journal published by the Chinese TV channel “Our Space,” the rover, which landed on the moon in January 2019, brought back photographs of a cube-shaped object it sighted last month around 262 feet on the horizon to the north. The rover is projected to arrive to the object in two to three months, according to the post.

“On the lunar far side, we have an update from Yutu 2, which includes an image of a cubic shape on the northern horizon [approximately]80 meters away from the rover in Von Kármán crater. The next 2-3 lunar days will be spent coming closer to check out the’mystery house,’ according to Andrew Jones, a writer covering China’s space program.

The object is described as a “strange cottage” by China’s National Space Administration (CNSA), a temporary moniker for the item as experts wait to figure out what it is. According to Space.com, a big rock excavated by an impact event is a likely explanation for the shape.

As part of its unmanned Chang’e 4 mission, China landed Yutu 2 on the far side of the moon. The rover had to climb hills and move over rugged terrain in the Von Kármán crater, according to CBS News.

People are trying to figure out what this lunar cube is based on photos of the “hut” that have been extensively posted on Twitter.