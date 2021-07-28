Is it possible that I’m in a COVID hotspot? Under the new guidelines, the CDC has created a map that shows where masks should be worn.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about half of all counties in the United States are currently experiencing the highest level of COVID-19 community transmission.

The data, which was collected between Monday, July 19 and Sunday, July 25, indicates that 1,495 counties have “high” levels of community transmission, compared to 1,724 counties that have “substantial,” “moderate,” or “low” levels of community transmission.

Meanwhile, the CDC amended its mask guidance on Tuesday, advising even fully vaccinated people to wear masks inside in regions with high or significant transmission, which includes the vast majority of counties.

Previously, the health agency stated that persons who are completely vaccinated “can resume activities that you conducted before the pandemic without wearing a mask or physically separating themselves, except when laws, rules, regulations, or local recommendations necessitate it.”

Here is a link to a CDC seven-day community transmission map that shows which counties in each state are at a given level of transmission.

Florida, Arkansas, and Louisiana, for example, appear to be totally in the “high” transmission group.

Others, including North and South Dakota, as well as Montana, have a combination of “low” and “high” transmission counties.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a press conference on Tuesday that she had seen “worrisome” new data showing that the COVID Delta variant “behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus” and that the mask guidance had been updated accordingly.

“Information on the Delta version from various states and other countries indicates that certain vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and disseminate the virus to others in rare occasions,” Walensky added.

“We continue to highly recommend that everyone be vaccinated. Even with Delta, getting immunized prevents serious disease, hospitalization, and death. It also aids in the prevention of the virus’s spread in our communities.

“Vaccinated people continue to account for a very modest percentage of transmission across the country.”

According to the most recent CDC information on Wednesday morning, the Delta variation was responsible for 82.2 percent of all new cases in the United States in the two weeks ending July 17th.

According to the CDC, 53,772 new cases were reported across the country on Monday, down from a monthly high of 67,023 on July 23. The seven-day moving average, on the other hand, has. This is a condensed version of the information.