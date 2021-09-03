Is It Possible That A New COVID Strain Will Cause A Third Surge? Here’s Fauci’s Reaction To ‘Mu.’

Top health experts said Thursday that while the new COVID strain “mu” has been added to the World Health Organization’s “of interest” list, it does not pose a “immediate threat” to the United States at this time.

At a news briefing, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “We’re paying attention to it, we take things like that carefully, but we don’t consider it an immediate concern right now.”

On Monday, the WHO added variant B.1.621, often known as mu, to its watch list. Since March 2021, it is one of five new variations of interest added to the World Health Organization’s list.

This list includes variants that have been discovered as causing considerable “community transmission” and posing a danger of “growing number of cases over time,” resulting in varying severity and transmissibility compared to other strains.

“This variant has a set of changes that suggest it could avoid specific antibodies, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccine-induced antibodies, and convalescent serum-induced antibodies,” Fauci added. “However, there isn’t much clinical evidence to support it; it’s primarily laboratory in-vitro data.”

Fauci said that, despite the fact that newer vaccinations are based on the original COVID-19 strain, it still provides effective protection against current mutations.

The Delta strain remained on the WHO’s list of concerns until May, when it was reclassified for producing big outbreaks in the United States, according to CNBC.

Mu, unlike the Delta variety, isn’t “even close to being dominant” in the United States, according to Fauci.

Mu was put to the WHO’s blacklist after it was discovered in 39 nations to have “a constellation of mutations that indicate possible immune escape properties,” according to WHO.

Colombia was the first place where this new variety was discovered. It now accounts for fewer than 0.1 percent of Covid infections worldwide, but it has had a higher impact in Colombia and Ecuador, where it accounts for 39% and 13% of Covid cases, respectively.