Is It Possible for a Vasectomy to Reverse Itself?

Vasectomies, a type of male birth control that prevents pregnancy by removing sperm from the ejaculate, have been called into doubt by social media users.

The Complaint

Vasectomies can reverse themselves, according to numerous social media posts on Twitter, and in certain cases, lead to pregnancy even in couples where the male has had the procedure.

Various people have made claims of a similar sort, with some threads dating back years. “What!” one user said in 2019. A vasectomy has the ability to reverse itself! Is that accurate?”

A user stated in June that one of their pals became pregnant and gave birth despite her husband having undergone a vasectomy a few years before. Hundreds of people liked the post.

“Vasectomy can reverse itself if not done properly,” a commenter stated in response to a news story about a woman who purportedly got pregnant despite her spouse undergoing the procedure on Sunday, September 4.

The Details

Vasectomies are performed by surgically disconnecting the vas deferens, the tube that allows sperm to escape the testicles, by removing a short section and closing the ends where this was previously.

The treatment is “considered permanent” by the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom, however the tubes can reconnect in rare cases.

A case report published in the Journal of Medical Case Reports in April 2020 described how a healthy 37-year-old man went to the clinic after his wife became pregnant despite his vasectomy treatment seven years prior.

The man’s sperm was tested shortly after the vasectomy and came up negative. A sample of semen he provided contained no sperm cells, indicating that the treatment had been successful.

Doctors re-analyzed the man’s sperm after he returned to the clinic seven years later, and found that 0.5 million sperm cells were present each milliliter of semen donated, for a total of 2.5 million sperm cells.

The research stated that the example illustrates the possibility of recanalization, which is a medical word for the reconnection of a broken body tube, and that “conception is still possible” following.

Recanalization refers to the healing and reconnection of the vas deferens following a vasectomy. This is a condensed version of the information.