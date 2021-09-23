Is It Legal To Eat Magic Mushrooms And Can They Help With Depression?

The usage of magic mushrooms (psilocybin) as a possible cure for medical illnesses has resurfaced in the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in an increase in mental health disorders such as depression.

Symptoms of anxiety disorder and depression disorder “increased considerably” in the United States from April to June in 2020, according to a report released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in August 2020.

According to a 2013 national survey on drug use and health, depression affects roughly 16 million American adults each year, according to the CDC website. In the United States, one out of every six persons will suffer from serious depression at some point in their lives.

What Are Magic Mushrooms and How Do They Work?

The primary element in magic mushrooms, psilocybin, is a chemical found in a variety of fresh and dried mushrooms.

Hallucinogens, often known as magic mushrooms, shrooms, or mushrooms, are a class of substances that alter perception, thoughts, and feelings. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse in the United States, they create hallucinations, or sensations and images that appear to be real but aren’t.

Nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, and lack of coordination are some of the physical symptoms of psilocybin use.

“Inability to distinguish fantasy from reality” is one of the psychological effects of magic mushrooms. The US Drug Enforcement Administration warns that excessive doses can trigger panic episodes and insanity, while an overdose can result with death.

In addition to the risks of taking psilocybin, poisoning can occur if one of the many species of dangerous mushrooms is mistakenly identified as a psilocybin mushroom, according to the US Department of Justice.

Is it Legal to Eat Magic Mushrooms?

Psilocybin is currently prohibited in the United States, as it is classified as a Schedule I narcotic under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) of 1970.

Magic mushrooms are lawful in Denver, Colorado, and Oakland, California, but they are still prohibited on a federal level throughout the United States.

“Schedule I drugs, such as heroin and LSD, have a high potential for misuse and serve no legitimate medical purpose in the United States,” according to the Department of Justice.

Oregon was the first state to allow the use of magic mushrooms for therapeutic purposes in November 2020.

At the time, the Associated Press reported on the situation. This is a condensed version of the information.