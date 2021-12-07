Is Israel Planning a Fourth COVID Vaccination Shot for All Citizens?

Due to the appearance of the Omicron variant in recent weeks and the declining efficiency of immunizations, booster doses for COVID are increasingly being suggested.

A booster shot implies a third dosage of the COVID vaccine for most people, but experts in Israel are already planning for what might happen if that third dose’s protection wears off.

The Complaint

Israel “said today it will soon authorize the 4th vaccine shot,” tweeted Eli David, an artificial intelligence expert and co-founder of the Deep Instinct cybersecurity startup, on December 5.

“All those with three shots who don’t get the fourth shot will have their COVID passes cancelled (like happened with those with two shots),” he explained.

As of Tuesday morning ET, the tweet has tens of thousands of retweets and likes.

Other reports claimed that Israel has begun administering the fourth vaccine shot, with some describing the second booster as "experimental." The Details In Israel, a fourth COVID vaccination dose for immunocompromised persons is being considered.

“Right now, in Israel, we are considering the fourth dose only for immunocompromised people,” professor Cyrille Cohen, head of the immunology laboratory at Bar-Ilan University and member of the advisory committee for clinical trials on COVID vaccines for Israel’s health ministry, told The Washington Newsday via email on Monday.

“A meeting will be convened tomorrow, December 7th, to decide on this problem. This isn’t for the entire healthy population, and it has no bearing on the Green Pass guidelines for the Israeli community as a whole,” Cohen explained.

After the introduction of booster injections, Israel changed its Green Pass eligibility, requiring persons who got two shots to get a third one within six months after their second dose to stay eligible.

"We're still seeing a good protection effect," Cohen added.