Is Hair Loss a Symptom of COVID? Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Her Telogen Effluvium Battle.

Since the beginning of the COVID epidemic, the virus’s symptoms have been well-known all across the world.

Cough, fever, and a loss of smell and taste have become linked with the sickness, and patients have also been tormented by the occurrence of protracted COVID, in which symptoms continue long after the initial infection.

While certain symptoms are well-known, others are constantly being researched as doctors get a better understanding of the disease. Hair loss has been noted as a COVID symptom in some people.

Among individuals who have reported the condition is media celebrity Khloé Kardashian.

According to People magazine, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed to followers in a Twitter Space chat on Tuesday that she had started experiencing hair loss after contracting COVID in March 2020.

“My hair definitely fell out with COVID,” she is quoted as saying. After then, it was a great battle for a while.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not list hair loss as a COVID symptom. COVID-related hair loss, however, may be attributed to a fever, and could be an example of telogen effluvium, or hair shedding, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD).

Telogen effluvium is characterized by a significant increase in the number of hairs shed every day. Every day, a person sheds between 30 and 150 hairs from his or her head. According to the British Association of Dermatologists, the volume of shedding scalp hair can increase from 10% to 30% or more with telogen effluvium (BAD).

It usually happens unexpectedly and within a few months of the first trigger.

According to the BAD, common triggers include childbirth, trauma or illness, stress, a new medicine, or hormone treatment, among others.

A fever or sickness, according to the AAD, might cause more hairs to enter the shedding phase, which can occur two to three months after the fever or illness.

According to the organization, this can endure for six to nine months until quitting, after which most people’s hair will begin to appear normal again.

Several clinicians described COVID-related hair loss in an academic letter published in the International Journal of Dermatology in November 2020.

