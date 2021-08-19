Is Getting a COVID Vaccine the Same As Getting a Regeneron Treatment?

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas was diagnosed with COVID this week and is being treated with a monoclonal antibody medication from Regeneron, which a Fox News television personality claims is “essentially” the same as having the COVID vaccine.

The Complaint

“What’s fascinating, though, is if you don’t get vaccinated and you go to the hospital, most of the time you’re going to get Regeneron,” Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt said on Wednesday during a discussion about Abbott.

“But Regeneron is an antibody company, so you’re still getting vaccinated because they’re injecting you with an antibody that is the virus.”

The Details

Regeneron specifically says in a fact sheet regarding the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment that it “is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19.”

The Regeneron COVID monoclonal antibody treatment combines casirivimab and imdevimab, two different monoclonal antibodies. REGEN-COV is the name of the product.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved this medicine for emergency use, just like the immunizations (FDA).

REGEN-COV is approved for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID infections in adults and children aged 12 and above who weigh at least 88 pounds.

According to the FDA, a research involving 799 participants found that using casirivimab and imdevimab jointly reduced COVID-related hospitalization in high-risk patients.

The medication “may help outpatients avoid hospitalization and relieve the load on our health care system,” according to FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn.

Monoclonal antibodies operate by delivering antibodies directly to the body’s immune system, which are molecules that target viruses and prevent them from making us sick.

Because scientists know which antibodies work against COVID, the antibodies utilized in monoclonal antibody therapy are created in a lab.

Vaccines, on the other hand, function by giving the body an inactive version of the virus it’s attempting to prevent—in this case, COVID—and training it to respond by producing its own antibodies.

The two approaches are not interchangeable.

Vaccines and monoclonal antibodies vary in that a vaccination prepares the body to fight future illnesses, whereas monoclonal antibodies can be used to treat an infection that has already occurred.

Monoclonal antibodies, according to Dr. Sushila Kataria, senior director of internal medicine at Indian private hospital Medanta, work as soon as they are given. Vaccines. This is a condensed version of the information.