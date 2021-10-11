Is Digital Technology a Climate Change Friend or Foe?

The world’s internet addiction has environmental implications, from the energy used to manufacture smartphones to the fact that even emails emit carbon dioxide.

Could digital technology, on the other hand, be part of the answer as well as the issue when it comes to climate change?

Ahead of the COP26 climate negotiations next month, AFP looks at five ways that technology might help lessen the damage.

Countries are preparing a roadmap for using artificial intelligence (AI) to combat climate change as one of the numerous things on the COP26 agenda.

AI is based on high-powered computers performing sophisticated computations that use a lot of energy.

According to University of Massachusetts researchers, training a single AI algorithm system can utilize approximately five times the emissions created by a car over its lifetime.

However, AI is already assisting in the energy efficiency of a wide range of industrial processes by performing calculations that humans cannot.

According to PwC, increased AI use in four important areas of the economy, including agriculture and transportation, could reduce global emissions by 4%.

Artificial intelligence, according to Peter Clutton-Brock, co-founder of the Centre for AI and Climate, is not a “silver bullet” for reversing climate change.

“However, there are some extremely innovative and exciting uses emerging,” he explained.

These include analyzing data on deforestation and melting sea ice with artificial intelligence to better predict which places would be affected next.

Although skeptics may argue that a single person can only have a little impact, the environmentally minded have a variety of apps at their disposal to track their personal carbon footprints.

Several apps assess the amount of pollution caused by a vehicle or aircraft travel, while others allow customers to scan things and receive information about how environmentally friendly they are.

Last week, Google announced changes to its search capabilities that will show cars the most fuel-efficient routes and reveal airline emissions data.

Meanwhile, the search engine Ecosia utilizes ad revenue to fund reforestation, with more than 135 million trees planted to far.

Is it true that the transition to remote work during the epidemic was beneficial to the environment? According to analysts, the situation is still unclear.

As most of the world dug down last year, the massive decline in commuting was welcomed as a contributing to a drop in global emissions.

However, logging in online still requires employees to spend energy at home, and heating individual homes is inefficient in the winter compared to a single workplace for an entire team.

According to the International Energy Agency, if. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.