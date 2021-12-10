Is Comet Leonard Starting to Fade? This Weekend, look for the once-in-a-lifetime comet that will pass closest to Earth.

As it approaches Earth, comet Leonard can be quite a spectacle for skywatchers, but is it on its way to breaking apart?

Comet Leonard (C/2021) A1 was identified in January while still passing by Mars. However, its trajectory will bring it closer to the inner solar system, and it will pass close to Earth in mid-December. Around the 13th and 14th of December, it is projected to reach its brightest point and may even be visible to the naked eye.

The European Space Agency (ESA) stated that, despite being a “normal” comet, it will be “extremely” attractive. In fact, it’s projected to be the year’s “brightest comet.” Furthermore, capturing a glimpse of it could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience because it will leave our solar system and never return.

However, several astronomers reported that Comet Leonard was brightening by the end of November, making detecting it a little more difficult than predicted. According to Space.com, this was just due to the fact that it was getting closer, not because it was increasing brighter. To put it another way, the comet could be disappearing.

“It isn’t good news. The comet should become increasingly brilliant. Something is wrong if it isn’t becoming brighter, but we don’t know what it is at this point “According to Space.com, Quanzhi Ye, an astronomer at the University of Maryland, “There are numerous theories as to why it is vanishing. The most basic and obvious explanation is that something is wrong with the comet.” Comets have been known to split apart as they approach the sun in the past, according to the site. Comet ATLAS, for example, was projected to be “one of the most beautiful comets” witnessed in the last 20 years in 2020, yet it ended up increasing dimmer rather than brighter. It eventually disintegrated.

The comet “looks to be OK” as of Tuesday morning, according to Ye, but the fading is still going on.

“Only time will tell; at this point, we don’t know,” the astronomer stated.

There's still time to catch a glimpse of it on Sunday as it approaches closest to Earth. It's a "excellent binocular comet," according to EarthSky, despite not being visible to the human eye. People can view the comet as it approaches the sun before sunrise to see if it is still intact.