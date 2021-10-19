Is Bigger Really Better? Apple Watch Series 7 Review

The Apple Watch Series 7 now comes in new aluminum colors. The casing has been tweaked just a smidgeon. The top crystal is more powerful than ever before. All of these enhancements, as well as others, are excellent, but they pale in contrast to the Apple Watch Series 7’s one significant new feature: a larger display screen.

While the most recent Apple Watches haven’t seemed crowded on the screen, the new model’s 396 x 484 pixels illustrate how luxurious it is to have the greatest screen real estate imaginable. It’s also a useful addition to the watch. Buttons on software are more tappable. More text can be displayed on the screen and the font size can be adjusted. The Series 7 watches have even received a full QWERTY keyboard.

The difference in screen size between the Series 3 and older Apple Watches is so evident that it’s easy to be persuaded to upgrade to the new watch. As I put on the new Series 7, I was curious to see how it differed from the previous model, the Series 6. Is this a worthwhile upgrade for folks with newer Apple Watches in general? TL;DR Pros: Larger display; easier to read Crystal durability has been improved. New watch faces and a QWERTY keyboard are available. Cons:On the whole, it’s a slight upgrade from Series 6. There are no new health sensors. Purchase at Apple.

Sizes and Bands for Apple Watch Series 7

When I was putting up the new watch, I instantly noticed the larger screen. Making a pass code demonstrates the larger buttons that are available. Despite the fact that the items on the screen became larger, the physical size of the watch casing remained unchanged. It’s there, and it’s slightly larger than before, but not enough to make a difference.

The Series 7 watch is available in two sizes: 41 mm and 45 mm. These are the same as the previous sizes in terms of feel. The most important factor to consider when it comes to sizing is the band. In summary, the existing watch bands have remained unchanged.

Despite the fact that the physical size of the Series 7 has increased, all prior Apple Watch bands will operate with it. The smaller 38 mm and 40 mm bands from previous models, for example, will function with the new 41 mm watch, as will the larger 42 mm and 44 mm bands. This is a condensed version of the information.