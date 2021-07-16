Is Ayahuasca Safe And What Is It? Explained Benefits and Side Effects

Although ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic brew, has a variety of negative effects, scientists have discovered that it has some health benefits. But what is ayahuasca, exactly?

According to Healthline, ayahuasca is a brew created by heating or boiling the leaves of the Psychotria viridis shrub with the stalks of the Banisteriopsis caapi vine, though other plants can also be used.

Ancient Amazonian tribes employed the brew for spiritual and religious purposes, and some religious communities in Brazil and North America still regard it as a sacred beverage. A shaman or curandero prepares the brew and distributes it to participants, who are required to abstain from consuming alcohol, smoking cigarettes, and having sex in order to cleanse their bodies before taking the concoction.

Both of the plants needed to produce ayahuasca are psychedelic. Psychotria viridis produces a potent psychedelic brew that affects the central nervous system when the psychedelic ingredient dimethyltryptamine (DMT) mixes with MAO inhibitors in Banisteriopsis caapi.

One of the reasons for its popularity is its potential to induce a state of altered awareness in drinkers.

Thousands of people travel to nations like Peru, Brazil, and Costa Rica to sample ayahuasca, despite the fact that there is little data to scientifically confirm the brew’s various benefits. Many people claim that ayahuasca can generate euphoria and out-of-body experiences, while others indicate that hallucinations and paranoia are common side effects.

The antidepressant impact of ayahuasca is said to be one of its benefits. Researchers discovered that a single dosage of ayahuasca resulted in significant reductions in the intensity of depression in participants when compared to a placebo in a trial of 29 people.

Other studies back up this claim, claiming that the brew can alleviate depressive symptoms in as little as 80 minutes after consumption, with effects lasting up to three weeks.

Anxiety, mood problems, post-traumatic stress disorder, and substance addiction have all been proven to benefit from ayahuasca.

Ayahuasca has been linked to the ability to increase a person’s general well-being because to its good impacts on mental health. According to studies, the drink can boost the brain’s mindfulness ability, consequently improving one’s psychological wellness.

Experts warn, however, that despite these apparent benefits, ayahuasca has dangerous and potentially fatal adverse effects. The drink can be consumed by mouth.