Is Acer’s Swift 3 Laptop, which costs $999, the premium travel computer you require?

A $1,000 Windows laptop wasn’t previously considered a high-end purchase, but it is now for most general-purpose portable computers. Consumers have benefited from manufacturers competing for their business, particularly those who use a basic laptop for work or study. Unless you require certain specifications, such as for gaming or video editing, a $500 laptop may be sufficient.

At $999, the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-511-70TU) wants to be the laptop for you if you want a little more than average features and power. Is the Swift 3 model worth the money, and do you need the extra bells and whistles over other Acer laptop models that are less expensive?

TL;DR

Pros

Long-lasting battery Lightweight and portable size Thunderbolt 4 connector

Cons

The touchpad is unreliable. The sound of a fan can be rather loud.

Acer Swift 3 Specifications

This Swift 3 variant has a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD hard drive. For many folks, the general specs are above average and will keep things moving along swiftly. According to an UberBenchmark test, it’s a superb machine for desktop productivity but below average for gaming. The GPU (graphics processing unit) was singled out, with the statement that it “can handle older games but would struggle to run modern titles at resolutions greater than 1080p.”

Although this laptop isn’t aimed at gamers, it’s worth mentioning that attempting to utilize it as a dual-purpose machine would certainly leave you unsatisfied.

The computer score was nearly identical on this computer and an M1 MacBook Air when using the Geekbench 5 test. The machines operate equally in general, and they are also priced similarly. The CPU test, on the other hand, yielded different results. I started the test on the M1 MacBook Air after the Swift 3s, and the Air still came in first, with a higher score, of course. Another significant difference is that the Acer laptop’s fans kicked into high gear about 30 seconds, generating heat and noise. The MacBook Air’s fans didn’t turn on because it doesn’t have any—it operates quietly and cool without them.

Beyond the raw speed, as software tests have shown, there are laudable features such as Thunderbolt. This is a condensed version of the information.