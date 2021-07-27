Is a NASA Cloud-Making Machine Responsible for Flooding?

A TikTok movie has gone viral, claiming to demonstrate how NASA utilizes a cloud machine to produce flooding.

People can be seen watching from afar as clouds of water vapor billow out of a big NASA apparatus.

The Complaint

On July 25, a TikTok user shared video showing a gigantic machine with a NASA logo on the side churning out a massive number of white clouds.

“This is how NASA generates your floods,” reads the text that appears over the video. The hashtag #cloudmachine was used in the video.

As of July 27, the video had been seen over 400,000 times. The day after the film was released, Google Trends data revealed an uptick in search terms like “NASA cloud creating machine.”

In recent years, claims of a similar type have been made. A video named “Artificial Clouds Generation System,” which also showed a NASA machine being tested, was circulating on Facebook at the time, according to a Verge piece from 2018, and had been shared over 350,000 times.

The Details

The hashtag and wording on the video imply that the TikTok video depicts a NASA cloud machine, although it does not.

The video is NASA footage from a test of the agency’s RS-25 rocket engine at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi in October 2017. The original video, which was uploaded on NASA’s YouTube channel, is embedded below.

The RS-25 is one of the engines that will power NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which is scheduled to launch later this year.

The video footage does not reveal a NASA cloud machine actively controlling the weather, as the TikTok post implies.

The second claim to be addressed is whether or not the rocket engine may cause a flood.

Liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen are used as fuel in the RS-25 engine. When these two are mixed, H2O, often known as water, is produced as an exhaust product.

Liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen are used as fuel in the RS-25 engine. When these two are mixed, H2O, often known as water, is produced as an exhaust product.

As a result, it is appropriate to claim that the RS-25 generates clouds.