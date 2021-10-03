Iraqis will elect a new parliament despite the country’s deep crisis and apathy.

War-scarred Iraq holds parliamentary elections a year early on October 10 to pacify an anti-government protest movement in a country still beset by corruption and economic turmoil.

Since the 2003 US-led war deposed tyrant Saddam Hussein and promised to deliver freedom and democracy, the country has experienced nearly two decades of conflict and insurgency.

Despite recent improvements in security, elections in a country still plagued by extremist assaults and where significant political factions are highly armed pose a new threat.

Many of the 25 million eligible voters are deeply disillusioned and see the whole political elite as inept and corrupt, so turnout is expected to be low once again.

Despite being a significant oil producer, Iraq is on the verge of becoming “economically and ideologically bankrupt,” according to Renad Mansour of Chatham House in London.

He went on to say that the political system is “unable to… offer sufficient jobs or services.”

According to UN estimates, about a third of Iraq’s approximately 40 million people live in poverty, and the pandemic, combined with a drop in oil prices last year, has only exacerbated the country’s long-running dilemma.

“Corruption continues to plague the country, affecting all institutions,” Iraqi expert Ihsan al-Shammari stated.

As a concession to the unprecedented, youth-led protest movement that started two years ago, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, who only assumed office in May 2020, moved forward the scheduled 2022 elections.

The activists shouted against corruption, unemployment, and deteriorating public services, but the demonstrations came to an end following a wave of bloodshed and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Few observers are ready to predict who would come out on top in the polls following the lengthy bargaining between groups that usually accompanies an Iraqi election. Kadhemi’s political career is in jeopardy.

Since Saddam Hussein’s Sunni-led administration fell, Iraqi politics and the 329-seat legislature have been dominated by forces representing the country’s Shiite Muslim majority.

They are, however, becoming increasingly divided, particularly in regard to the country’s powerful Shiite neighbor Iran, which competes with the US for strategic influence in Iraq.

The Sadrist movement of Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr, a political renegade and former anti-US militia leader who rejects all foreign interference in Iraq, has been the largest bloc in the assembly.

The most prominent pro-Iranian factions are related to the Hashed al-Shaabi umbrella group of paramilitary groups, which helped destroy the Islamic State terrorist organisation.

Before abandoning its self-declared caliphate, IS had taken control of a third of Iraq. Brief News from Washington Newsday.