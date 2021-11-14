Iraqi farmers are being forced to leave their land due to drought.

Khamis Ahmad Abbas, an Iraqi wheat farmer, lost everything when drought forced him to evacuate his land, forcing him into unemployment.

Experts have warned that in war-torn Iraq, record low rainfall, exacerbated by climate change, is risking social and economic calamity.

“Wheat and barley cultivation is a risky business. It’s all dependent on the weather “explains the 42-year-old father of nine children.

Abbas left his land in the Plains of Nineveh, northeast of Mosul, part of the so-called Fertile Crescent, where agriculture began 12,000 years ago, because he couldn’t make ends meet.

Temperatures have reached 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) and are expected to continue to rise.