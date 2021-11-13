Investors sue Meta, alleging that Facebook exploited users to make money.

A group of investors sued Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, on Friday, alleging that the firm failed to disclose a variety of content-related issues with the social media network.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of investors who purchased Facebook stock earlier this year, said that Facebook’s moderators committed a “egregious violation of public trust” by profiting off its users.

Investors are suing Facebook for compensation, claiming that the company’s misrepresentative acts led the stock price to be artificially inflated.

“Defendants misrepresented to investors and the public that using Facebook’s products does not harm children, that the Company takes aggressive and effective measures to stop the spread of harmful content, and that Facebook applies its standards of behavior equally to all users,” according to the legal filing.

According to the lawsuit, while Facebook advertised all of these assertions as true, the business did not take any steps to prevent the spread of disinformation. Additional claims claim that Facebook misled investors by claiming to have “the most comprehensive set of content policies available,” despite knowing this to be inaccurate.

This information comes from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s recent congressional testimony, in which she repeatedly described the network as “hazardous.” Haugen, a former corporate official, provided internal records demonstrating that Facebook was aware that it was being used to spread dissidence and hurt users, but “refused to remedy these flaws.” Instead, the suit claims, Facebook “decided to maximize its revenues at the expense of the safety of its users and the general public, exposing Facebook to substantial reputational, legal, and financial injury.”

Facebook also attempted to reach out to a “valuable but underserved audience” of pre-teens, whom the firm allegedly knew were particularly exposed to the negative impacts of social media.

According to a Wall Street Journal article that first described the WikiLeaks documents, Facebook has apparently excused millions of “high-profile” users from its code of conduct.

According to reports, Facebook and its co-platform, Instagram, did their own research on the effects of their products on adolescent girls.

According to the study, Facebook "worsen[s]body image difficulties for one in every three teen girls," and many of these girls "blame Instagram for the rise in the rate."