Instagram’s ‘Playback’: Meta Debuts Its Own Yearly Review

Instagram has announced Playback, a new end-of-year feature that allows you to go through your Stories history and create a personalized recap of 2021.

Websites are becoming increasingly receptive to roundups like these. Since 2016, Spotify Wrapped has seen remarkable growth, and Google has made it a yearly practice to compile lists of the most popular search phrases around the world. Even Reddit has joined in the fun, with its most recent roundup suggesting that users are most interested in three things: gaming, cryptocurrencies, and (oddly enough) beekeeping.

In previous years, Meta’s Instagram network had a few unofficial end-of-year features dubbed “Top 9” or “Best 9” that were similar to these official promotions. These are different applications (not linked with Instagram) that let users create a collage of their favorite Instagram posts from the previous year. They are used to emphasize events such as weddings, vacations, graduation ceremonies, or (in the case of 2020) quarantine activities, thus allowing you to summarize the previous year in a few photographs.

Instagram has launched its own official “Playback” function for 2021, which works similarly to the Top 9 apps but with a few major distinctions. For starters, it’s ranked in the top ten and is fully integrated with Instagram. To put it another way, you won’t need to install any third-party software to for it to operate. Not only that, but it also provides you with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to use your Stories archive (which would otherwise have disappeared after 24 hours).

“Playback [is]a brand-new end-of-year feature in IG Stories that will allow individuals the ability to reflect on their year and the highlights they shared through Instagram Stories, as well as who they shared them with and everything they explored,” according to Meta’s official description.

“Users can personalize their 2021 trip through the Stories archive by picking up to 10 stories to share with their Instagram network that sum up their year,” says Playback.

How to Make a Playback Roundup on Instagram

You’ll be able to build your own summary, much like with Top 9, by choosing up to 10 articles that best define your year.

