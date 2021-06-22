Instagram Music: How to Include Music in Your Story

Instagram’s video quality has vastly improved over time. Their films have progressed through stages, and you may now record video for posts, stories, IGTV, and Reels.

Here’s a brief approach to using copyrighted stuff (within the law) and your own unique audio to add music to your Instagram videos.

How to Use Copyrighted Music in Instagram Reels and Stories

Adding copyrighted music to your Instagram story without permission from the copyright owner is unlawful.

You can, however, use Instagram’s own in-app library to upload music, saving you the hassle of obtaining permission as an individual.

There are a few basic procedures to getting this music onto your reels and storylines that you can follow.

To make your post, go to your homepage and click the + button.

Choose between Reels and Story.

If you’re using Reels, you’ll notice new audio option in your toolbar.

When you click it, the music library will open, allowing you to find your track.

If you’re using Stories, create your image or video first, then click to post it.

Click the Stickers button at the top of the screen once you’ve seen a sample of your content.

The stickers menu will appear, and among the first few selections will be a Music option.

The music library will open after you click it.

With Reels, fans can add music either before or after they have recorded the video, dependent on whether the action on camera will be accompanied by—or related to—the music.

The other options for both Stories and Reels are to record the video, or take the still image, then add music after.

You cannot add copyrighted music using the in-app library to Posts or IGTV, therefore users hoping to do this will have to gain permission for the music before adding it to their content before upload.

How to Make Your Instagram Story Music Original

Some people will, rather than using the in-app library, wish to use their own music in their Story or Reel.

The best way to do this is to get your songs added to the Instagram in-app library, which does require a middle man.

There are various distribution centers for music that will send your music to Instagram on your behalf, such. This is a brief summary.