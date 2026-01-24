Instagram Denies Major Data Breach Amid Claims 17 Million Users Affected

Instagram has responded to widespread concerns about a potential data breach, dismissing claims that 17 million accounts were compromised. The controversy erupted following reports that millions of users had received unsolicited password reset emails, sparking fears of a massive security flaw.

Cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes claimed that cybercriminals had stolen sensitive information from 17.5 million Instagram users, including usernames, phone numbers, email addresses, and physical addresses, with the data reportedly being sold on the dark web. However, Instagram, which operates under parent company Meta, has vehemently denied these allegations, asserting that no systems were breached.

Platform Clarifies Incident

On January 12, Instagram took to social media platform X to provide an official statement, addressing the situation. The company explained that an external party had been able to trigger password reset requests for some accounts, but emphasized that there was no breach of Instagram’s internal systems. “There was no breach of our systems, and your Instagram accounts are secure,” the platform assured users. “You can ignore those emails – sorry for any confusion,” the statement added.

Despite the company’s reassurances, many users voiced their frustration online, with some questioning the explanation. “If an external party can trigger a password reset, that sounds like a breach,” one user commented. Others reported having to invest time in securing their accounts, resetting passwords, and enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) in response to the incident.

Several users went so far as to delete their accounts, with one stating, “You can’t get a third-party company to send a password reset email. That looks like our accounts have been hacked!” This reaction reflects growing skepticism regarding Instagram’s handling of the issue.

Steps for Enhanced Security

In light of the incident, Instagram is urging users to adopt enhanced security measures. The platform strongly recommends enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) as an added layer of protection. Users can opt for a phone number or an authenticator app like Duo Mobile or Google Authentication to secure their accounts. Additionally, Instagram plans to integrate WhatsApp as an authentication method for users in certain countries in the coming weeks.

Instagram further advises users to ensure their email and phone numbers are up-to-date, which would help in recovering an account if it were to be compromised. The company’s response is part of its broader effort to reassure users about the security of their accounts following the unsettling reports.