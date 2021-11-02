Injured kitten is rescued in the La Palma Volcano Exclusion Zone, as seen on video.

A video has been shot of an injured kitten being rescued from the La Palma volcano exclusion zone.

Photojournalist David Melero shared the film on Twitter on Monday, showing a little gray cat emerging from a wooden crate where it had been hiding, while two photographers try to coax it out.

Even though the cat does not appear to be moving freely, it still tries to run. One of the people, though, manages to gently grab it.

They then took the cat to an animal shelter, where it received treatment for its injuries.

Melero posted on Twitter, “Today we came found a kitten in horrible condition and we were able to rescue it in time” (via Google translate).

“He is currently being treated in the Benawara shelter. Burned whiskers and minor cuts.” Protectora De Animals y Plantas Benawara de La Palma, a local animal sanctuary, shared a video of the cat receiving therapy and eating on Facebook.

“He has burns, but he is being treated and monitored by a veterinarian at the Eusebio Barreto grounds. Do you know who he is?” The cat was discovered within the Cumbre Vieja exclusion zone, it said accompanying the post.

Its feet were blackened, and its whiskers and the fur between its eyes and nose appeared to be terribly singed.

In a follow-up Twitter post, Melero said: “The cat we rescued from the exclusion zone yesterday is already doing well. He was thirsty and fatigued, as well as weak and terrified. She has consumed a substantial amount of food tonight.” The cat has been christened “Magma,” he said, in honor of the eruption, which is now in its 45th day.

Thousands of residents have been forced to abandon their homes on La Palma since the eruption began on September 19.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus satellite program, the eruption had damaged 2,574 houses and lava flows had covered more than 975 hectares of land as of Monday, November 1.

On the, lava began to reach the Atlantic Ocean. This is a condensed version of the information.