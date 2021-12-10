Inflation in the United States has reached a near-40-year high, putting Biden to the test.

The government said Friday that consumer prices in the United States grew at a rate not seen in nearly 40 years last month, illustrating how inflation is threatening the world’s largest economy and President Joe Biden’s public support.

Prices for fuel, used vehicles, rent, food, and other products continued to rise, with the consumer price index (CPI) up 6.8% from November of last year, the highest gain since June 1982, according to the Labor Department.

Despite the fact that the report offered hints that the inflation wave may be cresting, it remains a political problem for the president, as the Republican opposition has used it to criticize his economic policies.

Biden replied that the study ignored recent drops in energy and used car prices, two major drivers of this year’s high inflation figures, and that supply chain difficulties that have pushed prices higher are being remedied.

In a statement, Biden added, “Today’s results reflect the strains that economies around the world are feeling as we emerge from a worldwide pandemic — costs are rising.”

“Price and cost increases are moderating, but not as quickly as we’d like,” he said, later admitting that inflation was “a genuine hiccup in the path.”

Mitch McConnell, a top Senate Republican, blamed the White House for the price increases, saying the figures “confirm what every American family already knows: Inflation is out of control under the Democrats’ watch.”

According to the CPI report, gasoline costs increased by 6.1 percent last month, while used car prices increased by 2.5 percent.

However, both of these gains were the same as in October.

Consumer price inflation decelerated little from month to month to 0.8 percent, but it was still more than predicted.

Following the CPI’s largest yearly gain since 1990 in October, Biden called combating inflation a primary goal last month.

This startled observers and provided fodder for Republicans to use against Biden’s monumental Build Back Better proposal, which would spend $1.8 trillion on boosting social services and combating climate change but has a difficult road in Congress, where his Democrats hold a razor-thin majority.

Prices have risen due to a multitude of variables, including component and worker shortages, increased demand for commodities, and bounces in industries that were damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic but are now returning thanks to vaccines.

The extent to which Biden is to blame for the inflation surge is a point of contention.

