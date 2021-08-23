Indigenous protesters in Brazil have set up camp on Bolsonaro’s doorstep.

Thousands of indigenous activists gathered in Brazil’s capital Monday wearing feather headdresses, grass skirts, and body paint to oppose far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s policies and a plan that might take away their ancestral lands.

The demonstrators built up the “Fight for Life” camp outside the seat of power in Brasilia, near the trio of modernist buildings housing the presidency, Congress, and the Supreme Court, by pounding wooden tent poles into the ground.

The protest camp, which opened on Sunday, will host a week of demonstrations and other activities against Bolsonaro’s “anti-indigenous agenda,” according to the organizers, the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), in order to exert pressure ahead of a crucial Supreme Court ruling on native lands.

APIB representative Kleber Karipuna told AFP, “We’re living in a time of great persecution, of defeats on the safeguards and legislation the indigenous movement has battled so hard for all these years.”

Bolsonaro is accused by indigenous organizations in Brazil of continuously violating their rights and attempting to expose their territories to agribusiness and mining.

Three indigenous demonstrators and three police officers were hit by arrows during a similar rally in June.

The most recent camp began without incident. Organizers estimated that 4,000 indigenous demonstrators representing 117 ethnic groups attended.

The tensions have reached a breaking point, with a Supreme Court lawsuit on the topic of how indigenous lands are preserved set to begin on Wednesday.

The agriculture industry claims that indigenous land protections in Brazil’s constitution should only apply to individuals who lived there in 1988, when the current constitution was approved.

Native peoples were often forced off their ancestral lands, according to indigenous rights campaigners, particularly during Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship, which aimed to develop the Amazon jungle.

Their lawyers contend that now that they have returned, they should be able to take advantage of the protected status of formal reservations.

The case is around a reservation in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, but it will set legal precedent for dozens of other comparable cases across the country.

It was dubbed “the most important court case of the century” by protest organizers.

“If the Supreme Court accepts the so-called… ‘time frame’ argument in its land demarcation ruling later this month, it could legitimize violence against indigenous peoples and inflame conflicts in the Amazon rainforest and elsewhere,” said Francisco Cali Tzay, the UN special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples.

On the other hand, if the verdict favors indigenous groups, it might deflate a bill in Congress that would enshrine their rights.