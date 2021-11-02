India’s renewable ambitions are being fueled by a solar push.

While camels nibble on the outskirts of the Thar desert, Bhadla Park, a cornerstone of India’s drive to become a sustainable energy powerhouse, is an oasis of blue solar panels stretching as far as the eye can see.

Currently, coal generates 70% of India’s electricity, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that by 2030, India will create more energy from solar and other renewables than its whole grid.

“First, India will grow its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatts… Second, by 2030, renewable energy will provide 50 percent of our energy demand,” Modi said at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Officials believe the arid state of Rajasthan, where Bhadla Park covers an area nearly the size of San Marino, has 325 bright days each year, making it ideal for the solar power revolution.

Authorities have taken advantage of the sparsely populated area, stating that local residents have been displaced to a minimum. Robots remove dust and grit from an estimated 10 million solar panels today, while a few hundred humans keep an eye on them.

This quest for a more environmentally friendly future is driven by necessity.

India, with 1.3 billion people and on track to overtake China as the world’s most populous country, has a voracious thirst for energy, but it is also at the forefront of climate change.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), it will need to build a power infrastructure the size of Europe’s in the next two decades to meet demand for its growing population, but it will also need to address harmful air quality in its major cities.

“India is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change,” Arunabha Ghosh, a climate policy expert with the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, told AFP. “That is why it has this enormous focus on renewables to decarbonize the power sector while simultaneously reducing air pollution.”

Experts say the UK, which is the world’s third-largest carbon emitter, is still a long way from meeting its green goals, with coal likely to remain a major source of energy in the coming years.

Although India’s green energy sector has grown five-fold in just over a decade, to 100GW this year, the sector must now grow at the same rate to meet the country’s 2030 targets.

"I feel this is more of an aspirational objective… to demonstrate to the world that we are moving in the right direction," says renewable energy expert Vinay Rustagi.