India’s floods are expected to worsen as torrential rains wreak havoc.

Officials reported Wednesday that the annual monsoon downpour has impacted more than three million people in eastern India, with communities fleeing to higher ground and wildlife sanctuaries submerged.

Monsoons are important for restoring water supplies after the hot summer months, but they also wreak a lot of death and disaster in South Asia every year.

Climate change, according to experts, has exacerbated the storms.

For the past week, relentless rains have lashed India’s poorest state, Bihar, and wildlife-rich Assam, with swollen rivers bursting their banks and stranding hundreds of people in villages.

A water resource department official in Assam told AFP that water levels for the Brahmaputra – a massive transborder Himalayan river system – have climbed over their “danger thresholds.”

Amshar Ali, a villagers, said the community was struggling to meet basic demands.

“We are in excruciating pain. Food, drinking water, and other necessities are difficult to come by,” Ali told AFP.

“Many villagers do not own boats, and as a result, people are suffering.”

After his house was drowned, farmer Liyakat Ali said he had to shift his livestock to a friend’s land.

“In the last two days, the floodwaters have risen to above four to five feet (1.2-1.5 metres),” he told AFP.

According to officials, up to 80% of the Kaziranga National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary – both located along the Brahmaputra and home to rare one-horned rhinoceroses – were under water.

“All the wild animals in the sanctuary are taking refuge on higher ground,” Pobitora ranger Nayanjyoti Das told AFP.

The floods killed at least 11 animals in Assam, including two swamp deer, eight hog deer, and one capped langur, according to officials.

“We’ve been surviving on dry food grains because our kitchen is under water,” peasant Prem Yadav told AFP from his rooftop in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, where he and his family have been sleeping since Saturday.

Floodwaters overwhelmed the homes of people in other low-lying areas, causing them to seek refuge on surrounding embankments and highways.

Since last week, rising waters have harmed more than 3.2 million people in over 2,200 villages across 17 districts in Bihar, according to authorities.

A total of 215,000 individuals were forced to flee their homes.

According to government figures, 43 people have perished in Bihar since the monsoon season began in June.

Heavy rains are expected to persist in the two states through Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department.