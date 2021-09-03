Indian wolves are more endangered and ‘unique’ than previously thought, according to a new study.

For the first time, researchers analyzed the Indian wolf’s DNA and discovered something unexpected: the wolf subspecies is more unique and endangered than previously imagined.

Gray wolves are one of the world’s most extensively dispersed terrestrial animals. According to a news release from the University of California Davis (UC Davis), Indian and western Asian wolves are considered one group. However, in a new study published in the journal Molecular Ecology, researchers mapped the Indian wolf’s genome for the first time and discovered some quite interesting results.

The researchers discovered that the genomes of four Indian wolves and two Tibetan wolves are unique from one another and from other wolf populations after sequencing their genomes.

The researchers reported that “genomic analysis indicated Indian and Tibetan wolves to be distinct from each other as well as from widely spread wolf populations corresponding to the mitochondrial Holarctic clade.”

Unfortunately, the Indian wolf dwells in lowland India and Pakistan, where human encroachment and land conversion threaten their habitat. According to UC Davis, the latest discoveries show that their distribution could be “far smaller” and that the species are “much more threatened” than previously thought.

The researchers also discovered that the Indian wolf is much more divergent than the Tibetan wolf, which has been proven to represent a separate and ancient evolutionary branch by prior studies. According to study senior author Ben Sacks of UC Davis’ Mammalian and Ecology Conservation Unit, the Indian wolf may represent the “most ancient surviving lineage,” as the researchers used the complete genome rather than mitochondrial DNA in their research.

“Together, these findings imply that southern Asian regions have been important centers for grey wolf evolution and that Indian and Tibetan wolves represent evolutionary significant units,” the researchers wrote, adding that more research is needed to see if they “warrant recognition” as a separate species. “This issue is particularly pressing in the case of the Indian wolf, which is one of the world’s most threatened wolf populations.”

Conservation efforts for India’s gray wolves are sometimes eclipsed by efforts to protect other, more “charismatic” species like large cats, according to UC Davis.

“Wolves are one of Pakistan’s last great carnivores, and many of India’s large carnivores are endangered,” said Lauren Hennelly of the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine’s Mammalian Ecology Conservation Unit. “I’m hoping that knowing they’re there helps. Brief News from Washington Newsday.