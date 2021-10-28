Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis for the first time.

Officials confirmed Thursday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis for the first time in Rome this weekend when he arrives for the G20 meeting, in what may be a tense encounter.

Activists claim that since Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014, religious minorities in Hindu-majority India have witnessed greater discrimination and violence.

While Muslims, who make up roughly 14% of the population, have borne the brunt of the violence, Christians, who make up just over 2% of the population, have also seen an increase in reported violent attacks.

According to a report released this month by a coalition of NGOs, more than 300 violent events have been reported this year under the pretense of Christians attempting to convert Hindus forcibly.

In early October, over 200 members of the BJP and Hindu organisations reportedly attacked a prayer house in the northern state of Uttarakhand. The BJP’s local leader claimed the prayer home had “strange gatherings.”

According to reports, a crowd of Hindu extremists attacked over 150 people in a church in the central state of Chhattisgarh in March with axes, stones, and wooden clubs, leaving eight people gravely injured.

A mob of over 100 people assaulted a pastor and vandalized his home in the same state in August, while the following month, a throng forced its way into a police station and assaulted a priest who was being questioned.

At least three BJP-controlled states have approved legislation prohibiting “forced conversion,” and scores of people have been imprisoned as a result. Others are planning to follow suit, including priests in Karnataka, who have protested.

For the first time since 2004, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom designated India as a “country of special concern” in 2020.

Modi’s government opposes a Hindu agenda and insists on equal rights for people of all faiths.

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla simply stated it was “extremely essential” when announcing the meeting with the head of the Catholic Church, which the Vatican has also confirmed for Saturday.

Modi is scheduled to leave for Glasgow after the G20 summit to attend the COP26 climate summit.