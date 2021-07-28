India will continue to press Blinken on Afghanistan, while China will do the same.

In talks with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, Indian officials were likely to voice concern over Taliban progress in Afghanistan and ask for stronger support against China.

In the meantime, Blinken, on his first trip to India as the United States’ top diplomat, was expected to voice concerns about human rights during his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Relations between the United States and India have always been tense, but China’s growing aggressiveness has pushed them closer together, especially since fatal confrontations last year on the disputed Indo-Chinese Himalayan border.

India is a member of the Quad alliance, which includes the US, Japan, and Australia and is considered as a counter-balance to China.

However, Brahma Chellaney, a strategic affairs expert at India’s Centre for Policy Research, believes that US support has “slipped a notch” since Joe Biden took over as president from Donald Trump.

“India is involved in a military confrontation with China,” Chellaney told AFP, “but unlike top Trump administration officials who publicly opposed China’s actions and backed India, no one in Team Biden has so far provided open support to India.”

Biden’s “hurried and poorly planned pullout from Afghanistan” has enraged New Delhi even more, according to Chellaney.

India is concerned that a Taliban takeover, which it believes is sponsored by Pakistan, will turn the country into a base for extremists to attack India.

When the Sunni Muslim terrorists dominated Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, they welcomed virulently anti-Indian radicals.

In 1999, a hijacked Indian airplane was flown to Kandahar, the Taliban’s stronghold.

Due to the deteriorating security situation, India, a staunch supporter of the Afghan government with billions of dollars in development funding, recently evacuated 50 workers from its Kandahar consulate.

The meetings, which will take place in a monsoon-soaked New Delhi, will also include cooperation efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines, climate change, and India’s recent human rights record, according to US officials.

India has increased its use of anti-terrorism and “sedition” laws to arrest people during Modi’s leadership.

Critics claim that this is done to silence opposition. This is something that the administration denies.

The Hindu nationalist government has also enacted legislation that critics believe discriminates against India’s Muslim minority of 170-million people.

All Indians, according to Modi, have equal rights.

Before meeting with Modi on Wednesday, Blinken told Indian civil society groups that the world’s two largest democracies were bound by shared values such as the rule of law and religious freedom.

“These are basic tenets of democracies like ours, and our goal is to give them true significance. Brief News from Washington Newsday.