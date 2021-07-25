India Is At The Forefront Of The Climate Change Battle

After severe monsoon rains, swaths of India are suffering fatal floods and landslides, the latest evidence of how the enormous country is on the frontlines of climate change.

Two cyclones, a devastating glacier fall in the Himalayas, a blistering heatwave, and deadly floods have all struck the poor nation of 1.3 billion people in the first seven months of this year alone.

A violent flash flood swept through a remote Indian Himalayan valley in February, destroying homes, a hydro plant, and killing over 200 people. Only 60 bodies have been discovered thus far.

Experts believe the culprit was a big chunk of glacier that broke off high in the Alps, about 15 football fields long and five football fields wide.

According to AFP, the disaster was “obviously a fallout of climate change and in itself a tell-tale of our future,” according to a glaciologist who studied the scene.

As global temperatures rise, about 10,000 glaciers in the Indian Himalayas are melting at a rate of 30 to 60 meters (100 to 200 feet) every decade.

In the same location, a flash flood killed 6,000 people in 2013.

Cyclones are not uncommon in the northern Indian Ocean, but scientists believe that as sea temperatures rise, they will become more frequent and severe.

Cyclone Tauktae killed 155 people in western India in May, including scores of people working on oil rigs off the coast of Mumbai. It was the most powerful storm to slam the area in decades.

Yaas, which had gusts comparable to a category two hurricane, killed at least nine people and caused the evacuation of more than 1.5 million people in the east just a week later.

Hundreds of thousands of people were displaced by waves the size of double-decker buses. One survivor stated, “I have lost my home, everything.”

Between the turn of the century and 2018, India’s average temperature increased by about 0.7 degrees Celsius (1.3 degrees Fahrenheit). According to a recent government report, it will climb another 4.4 degrees by 2100.

In early July, tens of millions of people in northern India were scorched by the latest heatwave.

In the last decade, India’s weather agency has declared a heatwave virtually every year, with temperatures occasionally reaching 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

According to leading meteorologists, heatwaves have claimed more than 17,000 lives in India since 1971, according to the Hindustan Times newspaper.

Air conditioning is currently available in only 5% of Indian houses, compared to 90% in the United States and 60% in China.

However, the market is expected to flourish in the near future. Brief News from Washington Newsday.