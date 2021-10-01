Incredible Satellite Image of the La Palma Volcano Shows Lava Flowing for Miles

A stunning image acquired by an ESA satellite shows lava flowing for miles from the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands off the coast of northwest Africa.

The image was captured on September 30 by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission of the European Space Agency, which consists of two satellites that orbit Earth every orbit, collecting data for emergency management, security, and land monitoring, as well as climate change research.

According to the ESA, the true-color Sentinel-2 image depicts the flow of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which stretches all the way to the Atlantic Ocean—a distance of roughly 3.7 miles. With the help of an infrared-detecting equipment on the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites, the lava has been highlighted.

The most recent eruption of the volcano began on September 19, when a fissure in the mountain opened up, blasting ash and lava into the air.

The lava rushed down the mountainside, consuming everything it came across, including villages. The lava flow had reached the water on the island’s west shore on September 28.

As a result, clouds of white steam ascended from the sea, and the island’s coastline appeared to have been extended—as seen in the satellite image.

According to the Volcanic Institute of the Canaries, this new peninsula was roughly 20 hectares in size as of late Thursday (Involcan).

As the lava flowed into the sea, plumes of acidic vapors were released, causing irritation to the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract of those living nearby, according to specialists.

Our colleagues from @ES UCL, @UOBFlightLab, and @unipa it captured a video of a drone with a new emisor and a lava colada. Our colleagues from @ES UCL, @UOBFlightLab, and @unipa it captured drone video showing the new emitter focus and lava flow pic.twitter.com/zOb9vlR9sw

1 October 2021 — INVOLCAN (@involcan)

Strong winds will disperse the gases towards the sea over the course of Thursday and Friday, according to Ruben del Campo, a spokesman for Spain’s AEMET meteorological service.

Despite this, local authorities advised about 300 people of Tazacorte, a neighbouring town, to remain at home as a precaution.

“Until. This is a condensed version of the information.