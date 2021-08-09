‘Incinerated’: California’s Monster Wildfire Before And After

The sky turned dark crimson as a warning before one of California’s worst-ever wildfires hit Greenville. All that was left of the tiny hamlet after the flames tore through it were burned walls, ash, and smoke.

AFP captured the awful aftermath of the Dixie Fire in a series of before and after photographs from the enormous conflagration that has destroyed hundreds of structures and forced thousands of people to escape.

AFP photographer Josh Edelson wrote, “I watched in horror as a post office, fire station, bank, museum, and numerous other enterprises were torched and left to smoking piles of debris.” He saw “firefighters make futile attempts to stop 350-foot (105-metre) high flames towering over them, saving a few homes but losing the majority.” Edelson, who has extensive experience covering wildfires, was forced to drive through a “corridor of flames” roaring on either side of the road at one point.

After reaching safety, he writes, “I switched into emergency mode and instantly started making mental notes of where my fire shelter was.”

Authorities claimed the fire has destroyed 489,287 acres (198,007 hectares) as of Sunday. It covered an area larger than Los Angeles at the time.

It eclipsed the 2018 Mendocino Complex Fire over the weekend to become the state’s second-worst fire.

On Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom paid a visit to the charred remains of Greenville, expressing his “deep gratitude” to the teams battling “climate-induced wildfires.” Climate change exacerbates droughts, creating ideal conditions for wildfires to spread out of control and cause unprecedented material and environmental damage.

Authorities believe that the fire, which started on July 13, will take weeks to completely extinguish.

“It was like driving out of a war zone that you see in a movie,” Tami Kugler told AFP as she sat beside her tent at an evacuation point after fleeing Greenville. “My neighborhood is gone – I mean gone, gone,” she said.