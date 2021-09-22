In Yemen’s ‘Well Of Hell,’ cavers discover snakes but no genies.

A group of Omani cavers has reportedly made the first plunge to the bottom of Yemen’s mythical Well of Barhout — a natural wonder despised by many locals who believe it is a genie prison.

The forbidding 'Well of Hell,' whose dark, round aperture creates a 30-meter (100-foot) wide hole in the desert floor of Yemen's eastern province of Al-Mahra, plunges approximately 112 meters (367 feet) below the surface and, according to some accounts, emits strange odors.

The Oman Cave Exploration Team (OCET) discovered snakes, dead animals, and cave pearls inside, but no supernatural activity.

According to Mohammed al-Kindi, a geology professor at the German University of Technology in Oman, “there were snakes, but they won’t harm you until you upset them.”

Last Monday, Kindi was one of eight experienced cavers who rappelled down, while two others remained on the surface.

Cave formations and grey and lime-green cave pearls, produced by dripping water, were seen in footage released to AFP.

Kindi, who also owns a mining and petroleum consultancy firm, stated, “Passion led us to accomplish this, and we believed that this is something that will expose a new wonder and part of Yemeni history.”

“We took samples of water, rocks, dirt, and some dead animals, but they have yet to be analysed,” he added, adding that a report will be released soon.

“There were dead birds, which did produce some unpleasant odors, but there was no overpowering odor.”

Yemeni officials told AFP in June that they had never reached the bottom of the pit, which they estimated to be “millions and millions” of years old.

Salah Babhair, director general of Mahra’s geological survey and mineral resources department, claimed at the time, “We went to visit the region and entered the well, reaching more than 50-60 meters down.”

Over the years, legends have spread about nefarious beings known as jinns or genies living in the well, which some believe to be the entrance to hell.

For fear of bad luck, many locals are apprehensive about visiting the big pit or even talking about it.

Yemenis have already had their fair share of bad luck.

Since 2014, the country has been engulfed in a deadly civil war that has triggered what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with two-thirds of the 30-million-strong population reliant on aid.